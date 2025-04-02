Townside Gardens Grows: Local garden center expands ahead of spring season

ROANOKE, Va. – Townside Gardens has been a go-to spot for Roanoke gardeners for nearly 40 years. Now, with spring planting season underway, the business is expanding in a major way.

If you’ve got a green thumb or want to dabble in gardening, you probably know about Townside Gardens—a staple that planted its roots in Roanoke in 1987. Fast forward to 2020, and a mom-and-daughter team took the reins.

“Casey initiated it; she came to us, and she said this is what I want to do, do you think it’s a good idea? We said, of course,” said the team.

They have also put up greenhouses to grow their own plants and some vegetables. And now, they’re about to get even bigger.

“After 38 years of being in this location, we are finally getting the chance to expand, which we are extremely excited about,” Casey Jones, President and Co-owner of Townside Gardens, said.

When the Dunkin’ Donuts next door closed, they didn’t see an empty building—they saw an opportunity to grow… literally.

“We are basically going to have tables with perennials and annuals all down through here. There will be a side door over here; the gate and everything will be gone,” Jones explained.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Once that distinctive Dunkin’ Donuts orange is out of the mix, their expansion will shine green.

“The whole space we are in right now will be the front room, the retail space. You can see we have tapped out here on the wall we are going to have some built-in shelving,” they noted.

This expansion means more parking and a wider selection.

“This will give us the opportunity to have a temperature humidity-controlled space so we can carry things like seeds and tea towels and candles and gardening books,” Jones said.

The goal is to have the expansion completed by the end of May.

“We are ramping up to our absolute busiest time of the year, so on top of that we are also juggling all the construction stuff,” Jones said.