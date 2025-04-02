Tuesday is World Autism Awareness Day, and April is Autism Awareness month

April is autism awareness month. According to the WHO, about 1 and 100 children have autism. While autism awareness is growing, there is still a lot of confusion about what it is and how it affects people.

The Cleveland Clinic has compiled a list of common myths about autism:

Recommended Videos

Myth: Autism is a disease.

Fact: Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that reflects unique brain function and exists on a spectrum. Each individual experiences autism differently, and being “different” doesn’t mean there’s something wrong.

Myth: Autism is a mental illness.

Fact: ASD is not classified as a mental illness; it’s a condition present from birth. While individuals with autism may face mental health challenges, ASD itself is distinct and not treated with psychiatric medications.

Myth: There’s an autism epidemic.

Fact: The rise in autism diagnoses is primarily due to increased awareness, better diagnostic practices, and changes in classification criteria, not an actual epidemic. More children are being recognized and diagnosed than in the past.

Myth: Only boys can be autistic.

Fact: Autism affects all genders, though boys are diagnosed more frequently. Recent research suggests that girls may be underdiagnosed due to differences in how symptoms present.

Myth: All autistic people are the same.

Fact: Autistic individuals are unique, with a wide range of abilities and characteristics. Generalizations can be harmful, as each person with autism has their own strengths and challenges.

Myth: Childhood vaccines cause autism.

Fact: Extensive research has shown no link between vaccines and autism. This myth originated from a discredited study that was found to be fraudulent, and it has been debunked by numerous scientific investigations.

Myth: Bad parenting causes autism.

Fact: Autism is not caused by parenting styles. Research has shown that autism is a neurodevelopmental condition with biological origins, and blaming parents is not only inaccurate but also harmful. Supportive parenting can help children with autism thrive, but it does not cause the condition.

Wednesday is also World Autism Day, which is an internationally recognized day where member states of the United Nations are encouraged to raise awareness about autism and promote acceptance.