Woman charged in connection with fatal Alleghany County crash

A 69-year-old motorcyclist was killed as a result of the crash

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Alleghany County, according to Virginia State Police.

On Tuesday at about 11:15 a.m., State troopers were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Route 60, at the intersection of Route 1104.

Authorities said 58-year-old Elizabeth A. Huston, of Covington, was headed south in a Chrysler and changed lanes, hitting a Honda Goldwing and a Freightliner tractor-trailer that were stopped at a red light.

The driver of the Honda motorcycle, 69-year-old William Painter Simmons, of Fincastle, was transported to LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, where he later passed away. Huston was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries, and the driver of the Freightliner was not hurt in the crash.

Huston has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

