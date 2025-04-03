Skip to main content
Children’s Trust plants more than 3,000 pinwheels in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month

The pinwheels will remain on display for the entire month of April

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Children’s Trust is working to raise awareness about the alarming issue of child abuse and neglect in our region, one pinwheel at a time. (wsls_opr_rmi2, WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Children’s Trust is working to raise awareness about the alarming issue of child abuse and neglect in our region, one pinwheel at a time.

In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the organization planted its annual garden of more than 3,000 pinwheels at the Community Arboretum at Virginia Western Community College on Thursday morning.

“The pinwheel has come to symbolize the amazing childhoods we want for all children: whimsical, happy, and healthy,” Children’s Trust said in a press release.

They added: “Planting pinwheels in public spaces can bring attention to this important issue and inspire action to protect our children.”

The pinwheels will remain on display for the entire month of April.

