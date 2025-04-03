Hotel Roanoke releases renderings of proposed expansion

ROANOKE, Va. – The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center revealed renderings of their proposed 10,000-square-foot expansion on Thursday morning. They are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of their grand reopening.
The hotel invited the public to celebrate the anniversary of their grand reopening on Friday evening, April 4 at their Lobby Bar.
“Guests can enjoy complimentary light hors d’oeuvres, exclusive drink specials, and delicious food offerings crafted just for the occasion. Whether you’ve attended a wedding, closed a business deal, or simply made cherished memories within these walls, this celebration is for you.”Brian Wells, General Manager of The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
The Hotel Roanoke also released renderings of their proposed expansion, which you can see below.
“We celebrate not just a building, but a community’s determination. The partnership that brought The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center back to life in 1995 remains a model of what’s possible when public vision and private commitment align.
Here’s to 30 more years of excellence and many more!”Brian Wells, General Manager of The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center