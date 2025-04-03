Hotel Roanoke releases renderings of proposed expansion

(Copyright 2025 by The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center - All rights reserved.)

Rendering of upgrades to the Hotel Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center revealed renderings of their proposed 10,000-square-foot expansion on Thursday morning. They are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of their grand reopening.

The hotel invited the public to celebrate the anniversary of their grand reopening on Friday evening, April 4 at their Lobby Bar.

“Guests can enjoy complimentary light hors d’oeuvres, exclusive drink specials, and delicious food offerings crafted just for the occasion. Whether you’ve attended a wedding, closed a business deal, or simply made cherished memories within these walls, this celebration is for you.” Brian Wells, General Manager of The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

The Hotel Roanoke also released renderings of their proposed expansion, which you can see below.

Lower CC Enclosure.

Atrium Ballroom Outside.

Atrium Ballroom inside.