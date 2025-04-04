Three charged for attack on 17-year-old in Patrick County

Two people in Patrick County have been arrested after allegedly attacking a 17-year-old boy, leaving him with multiple facial fractures that will require surgery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copy Copy

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Three people in Patrick County have been charged in connection with the attack of a 17-year-old boy, which left him with multiple facial fractures that will require surgery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Patrick County deputies said the victim’s mom alerted them about the incident on March 21, alleging that her son had been attacked at a friend’s home on Fishpond Drive in Elamsville.

Recommended Videos

On March 28, 22-year-old Freddie Lee Kendrick Jr and 24-year-old Amber Mary Kendrick were charged with malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding. Freddie Kendrick Jr. was also charged with soliciting a minor to commit malicious wounding, authorities said.

The sheriff stated that both individuals worked together and reportedly went to pick up and then drive a 15-year-old to the Fishpond Drive residence after finding out that the victim was there.

When they got there, Kendrick Jr. allegedly told the 15-year-old to attack the 17-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office.

On March 22, deputies executed three search warrants at Freddie’s, Amber’s and the 15-year-old’s homes, seizing cell phones that contained video evidence showing Amber filming the attack and Freddie orchestrating the attack.

“The victim tried to run from the assailant and did not want to fight. It was clearly a one-sided, unprovoked attack that was hard to watch,” according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Smith stated that the 15-year-old is also facing the same charges, but the process for charging juveniles is different than for adults.

Freddie and Amber are both being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.