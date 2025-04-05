Skip to main content
Local Roanoke winery to close this weekend

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

ROANOKE, Va – After more than three decades, a staple of the Roanoke community is closing its doors.

This weekend is Valhalla Wines’s final weekend.

After 31 years, its owner is preparing for retirement to spend more time with her family.

“So I’m going to miss the view the most, and I’m gonna miss the people. The Roanoke Valley has been very good to us and has supported us for all these years,” said Debra Vascik, Valhalla owner and winemaker. “I’ll miss all the people coming up here and enjoying the wine and picnicking out here and enjoying the view.”

If you’re looking for some deals on local wine, you’re in luck.

This weekend, Valhalla will be selling cases of their wine starting at sixty dollars.

The winery will be open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 P.M.

Char Morrison joined the WSLS team as a Content Gatherer in fall 2024.

