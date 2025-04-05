MAKE Roanoke hosts soft opening Saturday

ROANOKE, VA – Creativity meets community at a new space designed for innovators and creators right here in Roanoke!

MAKE Roanoke holds its soft opening Saturday.

MAKE Roanoke is a nonprofit makerspace that features a wood shop, metal shop, fiber arts studio, 3D printing, laser cutting, and electronics lab.

The organization is community-based and run entirely by volunteers.

MAKE Roanoke aims to provide tools and machinery for builders, tinkerers, and hobbyists to create their own projects.

The 2,900-square-foot space, situated at the intersection of Williamson Road and Albemarle Avenue Southeast, will be accessible to members 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Members and volunteers have dedicated over a year to establishing this unique space, which combines elements of a computer lab, wood shop, knitting factory, and metal fabrication shop—all under one roof.

On Saturday, Samantha Sullivan and Nick Dunne joined us in the studio ahead of the soft opening of MAKE Roanoke.

Sullivan serves as the Board Secretary and Fiber Arts Shop Captain, while Dunne holds the position of Board Clerk and 3D Printing Shop Captain.

The soft opening takes place Saturday from 1-6, with general orientations starting at the top of each hour for perspective members.