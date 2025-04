(Copyright 2025 by Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is excited to hold three main events this month!

April 5-6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Treetop Quest 2025 Opening Weekend at Explore Park

April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Blue Ridge Kite Festival at Green Hill Park

April 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Food Truck Thursday at Green Hill Park

Recommended Videos

For more information on these events, as well as upcoming events for the following months, click here.