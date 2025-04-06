Dominion Energy requests largest base rate increase in over 30 years

The Dominion Energy sign outside of the Electric and Fleet Operations center in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Dominion Energy is asking state regulators for a 15% base rate increase, its largest in more than 30 years. If approved, rates would increase for the typical customer by $8.27 per month in 2026 and another $2 per month in 2027.

The company is also asking for a fuel rate increase of $10.92 per month which would take effect this June.

Dominion cites increased costs for labor and materials and increased demand for electricity in asking for the request. The power company serves areas including Campbell, Halifax, Pittsylvania, and Rockbridge counties.

The State Corporation Commission now has to review Dominion’s request.