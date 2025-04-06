Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
74º
Join Insider

Local News

Dominion Energy requests largest base rate increase in over 30 years

Samuel King, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Dominion Energy, Price, Finances, Price Hike, southwest virginia, Campbell County, Halifax County, Pittsylvania County, Rockbridge County, money
The Dominion Energy sign outside of the Electric and Fleet Operations center in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.) (Artie Walker Jr., Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Dominion Energy is asking state regulators for a 15% base rate increase, its largest in more than 30 years. If approved, rates would increase for the typical customer by $8.27 per month in 2026 and another $2 per month in 2027.

The company is also asking for a fuel rate increase of $10.92 per month which would take effect this June.

Recommended Videos

Dominion cites increased costs for labor and materials and increased demand for electricity in asking for the request. The power company serves areas including Campbell, Halifax, Pittsylvania, and Rockbridge counties.

The State Corporation Commission now has to review Dominion’s request.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Samuel King headshot

Samuel King joined the 10 News team in August 2024. You can watch him anchor our weekend evening newscasts and reporting during the week.

email

facebook

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS