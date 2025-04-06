Vinton to hold 70th Annual Dogwood Festival

(Copyright 2025 by the Town of Vinton - All rights reserved.)

Graphic for the Vinton Dogwood Festival.

VINTON, Va. – The 70th Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival is set to take place on April 25 and 26.

Vinton’s Dogwood Festival will feature the following:

Over 150 craft and retail vendors

Three festival entertainment stages

Street entertainment

An antique car show

A free Kids’ Zone

A free Family Activity area

“Dogwood Stroll – Walking Parade”

The crowning of Vinton Dogwood Festival Queen

Presentations of the Dogwood Court, Native American History Walks, Quest Scavenger Hunt, and Strongman Demo

Live entertainment from Trial By Fire: a Journey Tribute Band, Mason Creek, ON2 Band, Lost in Space Camp Band, Andrew Nicely, Island Trio, Big Daddy Ray Band, William Byrd High School Jazz Band and musicians from the 8th grade William Byrd Middle School Band

The “Dogwood Stroll – Walking Parade" will also begin at 2 p.m. and will begin at the 200 block of Lee Avenue and follow Pollard Street, Cleveland Avenue, Maple Street, and then back to Lee.

For more information on the festival, click here.