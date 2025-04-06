Skip to main content
William Fleming High School to hold college fair

Tags: Roanoke, College, High School, William Fleming
Flyer for William Fleming high School's College Fair. (Copyright 2025 by Roanoke City Public Schools - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – William Fleming High School will be holding a college fair for students and members of the community on Monday, April 7.

The fair will have presentations from school counseling staff, and many organizations and colleges are expected to be in attendance, like Virginia Western Community College, Roanoke College, Radford University, and more.

The fair will take place in the William Fleming High School cafeteria from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. The event is free, and you can register to attend here.

