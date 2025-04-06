William Fleming High School to hold college fair

ROANOKE, Va. – William Fleming High School will be holding a college fair for students and members of the community on Monday, April 7.

The fair will have presentations from school counseling staff, and many organizations and colleges are expected to be in attendance, like Virginia Western Community College, Roanoke College, Radford University, and more.

The fair will take place in the William Fleming High School cafeteria from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. The event is free, and you can register to attend here.