73-year-old woman dies in Carroll County motorcycle crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A 73-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash in Carroll County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 4:45 p.m., Pamela R. Harrellson, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, was headed east on Lightning Ridge Road on a 1996 Honda GL 1500 SE ½ when she went off the right side of the road at the intersection with Hunters Path. She then hit a guardrail and overturned, State troopers said.

Recommended Videos

Harrellson died at the scene, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.