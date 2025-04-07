Bedford Humane Society breaks ground on new adoption center

The Bedford Humane Society celebrated the groundbreaking of its new adoption center on Sunday.

Board members and volunteers gathered to put the ceremonial shovels in the ground at the site off Route 460.

Just last month, the county granted the necessary permits to begin construction.

Marc Nevin, board vice president, shared the rich history of the Adoption Center, which has been 21 years in the making. The vision for the center began when Vernon Lybolt left his estate to BHS to support the construction of the facility. Progress was temporarily halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but the Bedford Humane Society persevered. With the support of passionate volunteers, a dedicated board, and generous donors, work resumed in 2023.

“This is not an animal shelter,” Nevin emphasized. “We partner with local shelters, take animals into our care, place them in foster homes, and help them find their forever families.” In the past six years alone, BHS has successfully assisted approximately 900 animals in finding new homes, with 50% of those rescued from the Bedford County Animal Shelter.

The Bedford Humane Society continues to seek support from the community. To get involved, volunteer, or donate to the new Adoption Center, visit www.bhsva.org.

BHS hopes the new center will be open by the spring of 2026.