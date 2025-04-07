Lynchburg Police searching for armed robbery suspects

Lynchburg Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in the 5200 block of Fort Avenue on Sunday night.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in the 5200 block of Fort Avenue on Sunday night.

Recommended Videos

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, both male suspects entered the business around 11:07 p.m. and filled black trash bags with merchandise while one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the store clerk. The suspects then ran away from the scene toward Oxford Street.

Authorities said no injuries were reported during the incident. Both suspects were dressed in black clothing and were wearing face masks. Their ages are unknown at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Hall at 434- 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.