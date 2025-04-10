Danny Meyers set to join Q99 as radio host

ROANOKE, Va. – Danny Meyers, former co-host of the “K92 Mornin’ Thang” show on K92/WXLK, will be joining Q99 to host on weekdays from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

“It was incredibly hard to leave Roanoke-Lynchburg. But it was an easy decision to be back on the air in an area I love. It’s an honor to be joining the exceptional team at Q99. I’m excited to reconnect with the community and continue sharing great moments with listener friends” Danny Meyers

Meyers’s first show at Q99 is on Thursday, April 10. 10 News photojournalist Greg Moore will have more on 10 News at 6. You can tune into Meyer’s show on 99 FM and find more information on their website here.