Blue Ridge Marathon returns to Roanoke, attracting thousands

ROANOKE, Va. – The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon is back in the Star City this weekend, attracting thousands of participants and spectators. Known for its challenging elevation changes, the event promises an exhilarating experience for all involved.

“They said it was hard, so I wanted to try it,” said one hopeful runner, emphasizing the allure of the marathon.

Elevation? Check. Exhaustion? Probably. Excitement? Absolutely. It’s Blue Ridge Marathon weekend in Roanoke!

Organizers expect more than 10,000 people to come out for the weekend, with over 3,000 runners picking up their race bibs, grabbing gear, and soaking up the downtown energy.

We’re talking mountains. We’re talking muscle burn. We’re talking serious bragging rights — and runners from around the globe are ready for the different challenges ranging from the marathon, double marathon, 10K, and more!

“So we have 40 states represented and three countries. This is the first year we have a runner from Azerbaijan, so that’s a new exciting thing. So yeah, we have people coming from all over.”

Another participant noted, “Toronto is very flat, so I haven’t had as much training, but I’m excited,” said Kait Pedigo, the Roanoke Outside event manager.

Organizers say this event brings significant economic benefits to Roanoke. “Eating at restaurants, shopping downtown, shopping all around, getting gas, things like that. So each year we see about $2 million in economic impact,” Pedigo added.

Local businesses are ready for the influx of visitors. Some have already seen a surge in sales as runners prepare for the race. Drew Deeds, manager at Walkabout Outfitters, mentioned, “Yeah, we’ve already seen sales of these today. Then also honey stingers, which are like energy gels and nutritional waffles and stuff like that.”

With all that activity comes some road closures to be aware of, including parts of Jefferson Street, Franklin Road, Walnut Avenue, Mill Mountain Parkway, and more. For a complete list of closures, visit WSLS.com.