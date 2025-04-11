Chance Crawford Softball Tournament kicks off in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The Chance Crawford Benefit Softball Tournament is back this weekend as 200 teams from eight states will be taking the field and competing for a variety of championships.

The tournament began back in 1981 to help Chance Crawford, who was then a quarterback for Salem High School. During a game, Chance suffered a spinal cord injury. The injury kickstarted the tournament, the original purpose of which was to raise money to help Chance and his family with the expenses of his education, physical therapy, and other medical needs due to his injury.

Today, the tournament lives on to benefit people with health problems and college students who need financial assistance. The funds also help youth sports throughout the greater Roanoke Valley.

The tournament will be played from April 11-13 and will be played at 21 fields throughout the Blue Ridge region, including the newly renovated Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.