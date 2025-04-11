Large portion of Blue Ridge Parkway to close for repaving and rehabilitation

ROANOKE, Va. – A large portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway will be closed starting April 14 for repaving and rehabilitation, the Blue Ridge Parkway External Affairs Office said.

The closure will be from milepost 95.9 at Montvale Overlook (south of Peaks of Otter) to milepost 106, near U.S. Route 460. The detour will direct travelers through Hwy 43 through Bedford, Virginia, and Route 460 north of Vinton.

The road will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists.

This improvement of the parkway is estimated as a $75 million project, and it’s part of the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Funded project.

The project will also have smaller closures in the coming months, between milepost 106, near U.S. Route 460, and milepost 121, near U.S. Route 220. Currently, the estimated completion date for both phases is Fall 2026.