Virginia Tech to hold 2025 Day of Remembrance on Saturday

On Saturday, Hokies and community members will come together in solidarity for the 2025 Day of Remembrance to honor the lives tragically lost on April 16, 2007.

Thousands of walkers and runners are expected to participate in the 3.2-Mile Run in Remembrance, which will kick off at 9 a.m. with a moment of silence.

The 3.2-mile course will loop around Virginia Tech, starting in front of War Memorial Hall on Drillfield Drive, passing by landmarks such the Grove, Lane Stadium, and the Virginia Tech Pylons, before ending at the April 16 Memorial. The event will take place rain or shine.

Run in Remembrance map (Virginia Tech)

If you’re unable to participate in person, you can do so virtually. You can honor the lives and legacies of the 32 people who lost their lives in a way that you feel is meaningful and share your experience on social media with the hashtag #VT32Run.

Advance registration for this event is encouraged. You can register or sign up to volunteer by clicking here.

For more information about the Day of Remembrance activities being held this year, click here.