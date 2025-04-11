Visas Revoked for 7 Virginia Tech International students and 2 alumni

BLACKSBURG, Va. – This week, seven international students from Virginia Tech and two alumni had their visas revoked.

“It just seems like even the university itself doesn’t really know what’s going on, and that in itself is really scary because that just means at a federal level that the communication has been so poor,” said Andrew Sutherland, a junior.

In a letter from Virginia Tech President Tim Sands, the students were informed that their Student and Exchange Visitor Information Records had been revoked and terminated, meaning they must leave the U.S. immediately.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands letter on student visa revocations (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

“The international community is a big part of the Virginia Tech community,” said Mark Owczarski, Virginia Tech spokesperson. “We have just over 4,000 international students.”

Owczarski explained they are doing what they can to help the affected families.

“We immediately reach out to those students affected to find out what their situation is, to provide whatever support and logistics that we can in a given situation, which, as you can imagine, would be very sudden and very troubling,” he said.

On campus, I spoke to students to hear their thoughts.

“Initially, you’re just like, ‘Why?‘” said freshman Julia Parkerson. “It’s scary. When you have friends that come from different countries and are here on a visa, it’s just like, ‘Well, don’t take them away,’ and it just kind of creates that fear for them.”

On April 18, the university will hold an online information session to answer any questions and concerns.

Owczarski said the university is committed to supporting the international community at Virginia Tech.

“It’s a landscape we have to navigate together,” he said.