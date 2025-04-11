WATCH: Spring plant sale takes place at Ferrum College

FERRUM, Va. – Greenhouses are blooming with activity at Ferrum College.
The annual spring plant sale kicks off Saturday and will run through next weekend.
10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore shows us how it supports both sustainability and education.
