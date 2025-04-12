Hundreds gather for Virginia Tech’s Run in Remembrance

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hundreds of people took part in this year’s Run in Remembrance at Virginia Tech.

The annual 3.2-mile run honors the 32 lives lost in the 2007 campus shooting, with a moment of silence preceding the event.

It may be a “run,” but walking and virtual participation are also encouraged.

“It’s more about coming together as a community, being with your friends, being with who you know, and just that remembrance. So you don’t have to really have to run if you don’t have to.” Kyle Sudler, Senior at Virginia Tech

A remembrance service was also held on Saturday afternoon, which was part of a series of events leading to the anniversary of the shooting on Wednesday, April 16.