Road closures due to Bridge2Bridge race in Danville Saturday

DANVILLE, Va. – Bridge Street in Danville will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday to accommodate the 16th annual Bridge2Bridge Danville 5K run, 10K run, kids’ fun run and half marathon, officials said Friday.
The event will also include lane closures on the northbound lane of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and the eastbound lane of Route 58 at River Street. However, traffic will remain open in both directions on both MLK Bridge and Route 58 during the event.
Recommended Videos
Additional changes also include the following:
- Community Market: The entrance to the Community Market off Craghead Street will be closed. Visitors should access Community Market parking lots from The Crossing at the Dan (Science Center) via Craghead Street.
- Acrees Public Parking Garage: Access from Bridge Street will be unavailable. Drivers should use Loyal Street or Wilson Street to enter and exit the parking garage.
- Newtons Landing: Access to Newtons Landing via Newton Street will be limited and controlled dur