TAP hosts event to thank Member one for continued support

Students at TAP’s Indian Village Head Start Center celebrate the new school bus made possible through a generous contribution by Member One, a division of Virginia Credit Union.

ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress held an event on Friday at Indian Village Head Start Center to honor and thank Member One for their support for TAP programs. This comes as Member One made a donation that allowed TAP to get a new Head Start bus.

The event was held on Friday, which was the last day of Week of The Young Child, which recognizes the importance of early learning and community partnerships that help children thrive. This also comes as TAP prepares for its 60th anniversary later in April.

Recommended Videos

The celebration featured artwork from Head Start children, a special magnet unveiling on the TAP Head Start bus acknowledging Member One’s support, and a tour of the bus itself. TAP leadership and Member One representatives were in attendance at the event.