TAP hosts event to thank Member one for continued support

ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress held an event on Friday at Indian Village Head Start Center to honor and thank Member One for their support for TAP programs. This comes as Member One made a donation that allowed TAP to get a new Head Start bus.
The event was held on Friday, which was the last day of Week of The Young Child, which recognizes the importance of early learning and community partnerships that help children thrive. This also comes as TAP prepares for its 60th anniversary later in April.
The celebration featured artwork from Head Start children, a special magnet unveiling on the TAP Head Start bus acknowledging Member One’s support, and a tour of the bus itself. TAP leadership and Member One representatives were in attendance at the event.
“Member One, a division of Virginia Credit Union, continues to be a true partner in community change. Their generosity has directly supported the safety and well-being of families in crisis while also ensuring our youngest learners can travel safely to and from school. We’re honored to celebrate them during the Week of the Young Child and as we approach TAP’s 60th birthday, it’s a fitting time to reflect on the power of partnerships that create lasting impact.Angela Penn, TAP’s President and CEO