Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
46º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Roanoke City Schools reveals new offices

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Tags: Roanoke, Roanoke City Public Schools, RCPS, Downtown, Schools, Education

ROANOKE, Va – Roanoke City Public Schools officially opened their new William B. Robertson administration building Friday afternoon.

The new offices are located in the former Roanoke Times building downtown.

RCPS spent $17 million to renovate the structure.

It features a brand new dedicated meeting chamber with room for 135 people, office space for 168 employees, and even solar panels.

“So, we know that the work that we’re doing and that we going to continue to do in this building and throughout our city, it’s all for our kids,” said superintendent Verletta White. “It’s all for our children. and the well-being and the safety, well-being, and the effective teaching and learning that happens every day for our kids, it matters. And it matters how we work, but it also matters where we work.”

The school’s former administrative building at Booker T. Washington will become the community empowerment center, a community hub for students and families.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Char Morrison headshot

Char Morrison joined the WSLS team as a Content Gatherer in fall 2024.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS