2026 PDGA Champions Cup to be held in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The 2026 PDGA Champions Cup will be held in Bedford County, just under a year from now.

The Professional Disc Golf Association has said that they will be playing on the New London Tech Disc Golf Course from April 9 - 12, 2026. County leaders believe this will bing more tourism and visitors to the area.

“This prestigious tournament will not only highlight the world-class talent of disc golfers but also provide an amazing opportunity to showcase the natural beauty, rich history, and warm hospitality that make Bedford County such a special place. This event will bring visitors from across the globe, driving tourism, supporting local businesses, and strengthening our community’s reputation as a top destination for disc golf and outdoor enthusiasts.” Nicole Johnson, Director of Tourism for Bedford County

Bedford County and the City of Lynchburg are also hosting the PDGA finale championship this year, from Oct. 16-19.

