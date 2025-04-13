Botetourt County & Orange County women receive 2025 Distinguished Farm Bureau Woman award

The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee has named their two winners for the 2025 Distinguished Farm Bureau Woman accolade.

Candace Monaghan of Botetourt County was named the 2025 Distinguished Farm Bureau Woman on April 5. She is currently the chair of the Botetourt County Women’s Leadership Committee and founded the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival in 2016.

Recommended Videos

“I truly love what I do with our sunflower farming operation and couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I’m excited to share our journey and continue educating others along the way.” Candace Monaghan

The runner-up for the award was Deanne Marshall of Orange County. She’s a dairy farmer who promotes agricultural education and is a member of the Orange County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.