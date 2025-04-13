Lynchburg hosting Blooms and Brews event

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Downtown Lynchburg Association is hosting the Blooms & Brews event on Sunday, April 13!

The event is a spring festival that takes place outside the Lynchburg Community Market. It’s free to attend, and you can see some live music while checking out artisan goods and grabbing a bite to ear. There are activities for all members of the family as well.

“Blooms & Brews is such a fun way to soak up the season and enjoy everything downtown has to offer From beautiful blooms to great drinks and good vibes, it’s the perfect excuse to get outside and experience the energy of our community.” Ashley Kershner, Executive Director of Downtown Lynchburg Association

There are numerous plant and food vendors, like Hip Tulip and PREAM, as well as Ry’s Pies ‘n Cobblers and White Hart Cafe.

The event is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

