Structure fire on Hollins Road results in fatality

ROANOKE, Va. – On Monday, April 14, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 3300 block of Hollins Road NE at 4:06 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed visible smoke, leading to the call being upgraded to a working fire just minutes later, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Due to heavy flames on the first floor, firefighters initially implemented a defensive attack. They quickly subdued the fire enough to conduct a search of the structure and transition to an interior attack. The fire was declared under control at 4:41 a.m.

Recommended Videos

During the response, emergency personnel discovered an injured individual outside the home, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. The patient was transported to a local hospital, where they later died. Preliminary reports suggest that the injuries may have been self-inflicted.

The cause and manner of death will be determined following an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. No additional injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.