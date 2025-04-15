AAA survey finds 1 in 3 respondents falsely think driving high makes them better drivers

As cannabis becomes the third most commonly used substance in the United States, following nicotine and alcohol, concerns about its impact on driving safety are rising. With 4/20, also known as Cannabis Day, just days away, a new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reveals that many cannabis consumers hold misconceptions about the effects of cannabis on driving.

“Mistaken beliefs about the impact of cannabis on driving could result in resistance to public education outreach on impaired driving,” said Morgan Dean, public affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia. “There is widespread confusion about laws relating to cannabis, the impact cannabis has on driving ability, and law enforcement methods. Many consumers are unaware of legal limits or may believe police officers are unable to detect if they are high.”

Currently, some form of cannabis consumption is legal in 38 states—24 states allow recreational use, while 14 permit medical use only. As cannabis use increases, so does impaired driving related to cannabis, leading to a higher risk of crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

“Understanding what motivates cannabis consumers to drive under the influence can be helpful in developing effective safety strategies,” said Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “With insights on perceptions, decision-making, and behavior, we aim to inform policies and interventions that make our roads safer for everyone.”

Study findings on cannabis consumers

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety conducted two studies to analyze cannabis consumers’ thoughts and perceptions regarding driving under the influence. Key findings from the surveys include:

Daily and frequent consumption : 44.1% of respondents reported consuming cannabis multiple times per day.

Driving regularly : 57.8% indicated that they drive daily.

Consuming then driving : 84.8% admitted to driving the same day they consumed cannabis, with 53% stating they consumed an hour or less before driving.

Belief in minimal effects : 46.9% believe that cannabis has little effect on their driving, with some even claiming it improves their abilities.

Trust in cannabis industry messaging: 38.6% said they would trust messages about cannabis use and safe driving from cannabis industry groups.

A statewide impaired driving survey from the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority revealed that 22% of Virginia drivers admitted to driving high a few times a year or more, and 46% of marijuana users do not always plan for a sober ride home.