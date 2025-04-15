Skip to main content
WATCH: Butterfly populations declining

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Butterfly populations in America are declining at an alarming rate.

Studies show a 22% decrease between 2000 and 2022. Virginia Tech experts say habitat loss, insecticides and climate change are some of the main factors contributing to this trend.

“When we clear land, we’re removing native plants that are food for these animals and also where they complete their life cycles. So protecting the environment for these insect groups is really important if we want to continue seeing these insect groups”

She emphasizes the importance of creating butterfly-friendly spaces in our yards. By planting native species that the insects can rely on and avoiding unnecessary pesticides. This will help caterpillars survive.

Seeking advice from local master gardeners is also an option.

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

