WATCH: Jack Brown’s Celebrates 12 years

ROANOKE, Va. – Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint is celebrating 12 years of serving delicious food in Roanoke.

To mark this milestone, Jack Brown’s is offering original pricing on cheeseburgers and draft beers, along with one-dollar birthday cake Oreos.

The establishment welcomes everyone from bar-goers to families alike.

“It’s just amazing, the community that we have with our regulars, with all of our downtown customers, our notchers. Every year’s just gonna get better and better, we already know that. I mean, we started already with a brand and a great reputation with the original Jack Brown’s.”

The restaurant also partners with local nonprofits for events like trash clean-ups and fundraisers and announced that they have some new restaurants opening soon.