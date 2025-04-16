Virginia Tech remembers 32 lives lost on 18th anniversary of campus shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech community is coming together to honor the 32 lives lost in the tragic campus shooting on April 16, 2007.

The Day of Remembrance began early Wednesday morning with a ceremonial candle lighting held at 12:01 a.m. at the April 16 Memorial in front of Burruss Hall. The candle will remain lit for 24 hours, with members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets standing in watch.

At 9:43 a.m., there will be a wreath-laying ceremony and moment of silence at the Memorial. We will be live-streaming the entire ceremony.

At 11:27 p.m., members of the Corps of Cadets will stand in watch at the April 16 Memorial for 32 minutes. Then at 11:59 p.m., the ceremonial candle will be extinguished, and the light will be carried back into Burruss Hall, symbolizing the university’s commitment to never forget.

For updates, visit the We Remember website.