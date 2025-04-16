WATCH: All Sports Cafe Celebrates 25 Years

It’s game on for Allsports Café in Roanoke as they celebrate 25 years of food, fun, and community.

Owner Julie Atkins says surviving in the restaurant world hasn’t been easy, especially through COVID, personal loss, and the challenges of running a family-owned business.

But she’s kept going to honor the legacy of her late husband Kenneth, the café’s founder, and their son Lucas.

“I’m thankful for people coming in and wanting to be here. I’m thankful for that. I’m thankful for all my vendors, I’m thankful for all my customers, I’m thankful for all my staff that I’ve had for the last 25 years,” Julie Atkins, President and CEO of CMD Inc., said.

She also said she’s grateful for all the hard work her staff, past and present, have put in to keep the restaurant thriving.