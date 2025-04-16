WATCH: Fish fry raises funds for ‘No Bounds’

ROANOKE, Va. – Leaders from the organization No Bounds are stepping up to support adults with intellectual disabilities—this time, through a community fish fry fundraiser.

No Bounds is designed to empower students as they work toward entering the workforce. Much like a college graduation experience, participants are given the chance to earn certifications, build job skills, and even pursue higher education.

“We have come a long way. We offer almost 20 courses to teach them IT stuff, personal skills, customer service, time management, elapsed time—you name it, we have it.”

This marks the first major fundraiser for the organization, and community support has been strong.

Also happening this afternoon: a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of a brand-new café in partnership with ECPI University.