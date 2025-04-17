Deadline for Real ID enforcement approaching

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting May 7, U.S. flyers will need a Real ID to board domestic flights. Without it, access to certain federal facilities and nuclear power plants will also be restricted.

To determine whether your driver’s license or state identification card is Real ID-compliant, check for a star in the upper right corner.

The Real ID Act was introduced in 2005 to enhance air travel security following the September 11 attacks. The Department of Homeland Security has postponed the deadline multiple times since its original 2008 date, but experts believe this latest deadline is final.

As the deadline approaches, individuals without a Real ID may encounter challenges. Many Department of Motor Vehicles (DMVs) are already overwhelmed with requests for appointments to obtain a Real ID.

In Virginia, the DMV has issued over 4 million Real IDs since October 2018, representing 57% of all active driver’s licenses and IDs in the commonwealth as of February, according to a spokesperson.