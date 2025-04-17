Skip to main content
Montana nonprofit to investigate 10-year-old’s suicide

Tags: Montana, non-profit, Autumn Bushman

ROANOKE, Va. – A Montana-based nonprofit, the Life Foundation, is launching an independent review into the tragic death of 10-year-old Autumn Bushman.

The Mountain View Elementary 4th grader died by suicide last month. Her parents say bullying played a major role.

Volunteers with the foundation were moved by Autumn’s story and the wave of grief and outrage from the Roanoke County community.

The foundation’s president says there was a serious breakdown in communication between Autumn’s parents and the school district.

The Life Foundation is also reminding families that they offer a 24-hour grief support hotline for anyone in need.

