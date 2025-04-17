Radford University under “secure in place” after city reports shooting near campus

Three men wanted for sexual assault of female student near Radford University

RADFORD, Va. – Update:

Radford City Police have provided an update on a shooting near the campus of Radford University.

According to Officials, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of East Main Street. At this time, there are two gunshot victims, their conditions are currently unknown. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

The incident is being investigated by the Radford City Police Department. Anyone with information is urged to contact 540-731-3624.

Original Story:

Radford University is under a “Secure in Place” after the city reported a shooting occurred at the 1400 block of East Main near campus. The University is urging the public to avoid the area and police are on scene.

City police are describing the suspects as 2 black males, one with dreads and a white shirt with yellow & red, and one wearing a green long-sleeved shirt.

City officials say there are two victims, but their status at this time is unknown.

This is a developing story and we will update as we get more information.