WATCH: Local students compete in Civics Bee Competition

ROANOKE, Va. – A Buzz of Excitement at Roanoke College Today

A big day for some of the region’s brightest middle schoolers, as they went head-to-head in the National Civics Bee Local Competition, hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber.

The students showed off their knowledge of government, civic engagement, and leadership in front of a panel of local community leaders. It all led up to one standout winner, taking home the top prize.

“I’m very happy that I got to win… I’ll definitely celebrate for a while. But if I want to stay on track, I know I’ll have to study again soon — I don’t want to end up cramming," Elliot Catherwood-Ginn, First Place Winner, said.

That winner now moves on to the state competition on June 7th, proudly representing our region — and helping to inspire the next generation of civic leaders.