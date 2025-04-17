WATCH: RCPS hosts student job fair

ROANOKE, Va. – Summer is right around the corner, and Roanoke City Public Schools is helping students prepare for what’s next.

The fourth annual RCPS Works Student Job and Transition Fair brought together more than 80 local employers at the Berglund Center to connect students with summer jobs, internships, and long-term career opportunities. Industries represented included banking, food service, construction, healthcare, and more.

“It is our goal that every student in Roanoke City will graduate with a diploma and a resume, with skills and experiences that will benefit them for a lifetime,” said Dr. Verletta White, superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools.

For the first time, the event also featured Roanoke Summer Connect — a dedicated space where families could learn about summer camps, programs, and enrichment opportunities offered throughout the Roanoke Valley.