Salvation Army facing financial strains that could impact operations heading into summer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Salvation Army in Lynchburg is currently facing financial strains that could impact their operations heading into the summer season.

According to Major Caleb Preito, the Salvation Army came up short of their initial $150,000 fundraising goal during their bell ringing campaign last year by $20,000.

Preito also says donations are down by 25%.

These financial strains could have potential impacts on services that the Salvation Army provides, such as the community meals and financial services they provide.

Preito is optimistic that the Salvation Army can continue to provide their full array of services through donations from the community and other donors.