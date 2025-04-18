VSP seeking public’s assistance in solving fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Pulaski County Thursday

PULASKI CO., Va. – Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Pulaski County on Thursday.

According to VSP, the hit-and-run occurred at 8:29 p.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street in the town of Dublin.

Recommended Videos

The victim, 46-year-old Amrik Singh, was found lying in the southbound lanes of Broad Street. A bicycle was also located nearby. Singh died at the scene.

According to VSP, the suspect vehicle may be a blue tractor-trailer.

Anyone with information on this crash can contact the Virginia State Police Division Four Dispatch Office at 540-444-7788.