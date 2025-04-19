More “Hands Off” protests take place in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – This Easter weekend, protests around the country are targeting the Trump administration’s agenda, including here in Roanoke.

Hundreds gathered in Downtown Roanoke for a “Hands Off” protest at Elmwood Park Saturday afternoon. In a statement from the event organizer, the protest was meant to demand that local leaders respect and protect the following:

The Constitution

Democracy

Free Speech

Due Process

Checks & Balances

Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Happiness

People heard speeches and lined the streets around the park to spread their message. That included three generations of one family.

“My son asked the same question: what good does protesting do? Why I think it’s good for our souls, but I think it’s good for other people to see we are rising up, we are speaking out, and hopefully we can encourage more people to do the same.” Jenny Givens, local protester

The protests come just two weeks after similar protests drew thousands of people to the streets across the country.