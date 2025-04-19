Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

More “Hands Off” protests take place in Roanoke

Samuel King, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Protests, Hands Off, Protesters, Trump, Tariffs, Musk, Democracy, Republican

ROANOKE, Va. – This Easter weekend, protests around the country are targeting the Trump administration’s agenda, including here in Roanoke.

Hundreds gathered in Downtown Roanoke for a “Hands Off” protest at Elmwood Park Saturday afternoon. In a statement from the event organizer, the protest was meant to demand that local leaders respect and protect the following:

  • The Constitution 
  • Democracy
  • Free Speech
  • Due Process
  • Checks & Balances 
  • Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Happiness

People heard speeches and lined the streets around the park to spread their message. That included three generations of one family.

“My son asked the same question: what good does protesting do? Why I think it’s good for our souls, but I think it’s good for other people to see we are rising up, we are speaking out, and hopefully we can encourage more people to do the same.”

Jenny Givens, local protester

The protests come just two weeks after similar protests drew thousands of people to the streets across the country.

“Just doing everything I can to support democratic government. I’m really happy to see it, given the holiday weekend.”

Lisa Stoneman, local protester

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Authors
Samuel King headshot

Samuel King joined the 10 News team in August 2024. You can watch him anchor our weekend evening newscasts and reporting during the week.

email

facebook

Colton Game headshot

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS