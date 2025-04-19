One in critical condition after vehicle crash in Lynchburg Friday, LPD investigating

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The driver of a moped is in critical condition after a motor vehicle collision Friday night in Lynchburg, according to Lynchburg Police.

LPD said officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle and a moped at 9:18 p.m.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Monroe Street and Park Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders located the driver of the moped, who was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and is in critical condition at this time.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remained on scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is urged to contact Officer Bauserman at (434) 455-6047 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device or Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy.

10 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.