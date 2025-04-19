VDH confirms first 2025 measles case in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed that a child under 5 years old has been diagnosed with measles. This is the first confirmed case of the virus in the Commonwealth in 2025.

“This first case of measles in Virginia this year is a reminder of how easily this highly contagious disease can spread, particularly with international travel. Vaccination remains our best defense against measles and is safe and highly effective at protecting people and preventing outbreaks. We urge Virginians, especially those planning to travel, to check their vaccination status, talk to their health care provider, and get the MMR vaccine if needed.” Laurie Forlano, D.O., M.P.H., VDH State Epidemiologist

VDH said that the child recently traveled internationally. The Department will not provide any further information about the patient to protect the privacy of the family and the child.

The VDH listed two potential exposure sites for the public to be aware of:

Kaiser Permanente Caton Hill Medical Center, Advanced Urgent Care, located at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge on Tuesday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Fredericksburg Medical Center, Pediatrics Department, located at 1201 Hospital Drive in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, April 16 from 12 to 5 p.m.

The VDH has listed the following guidance for those who have or have not received a measles-containing vaccine:

If you have never received a measles-containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps, and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles-only vaccine which is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles. Anyone who was exposed and considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Watch for symptoms until March 26. If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

Anyone with an immunocompromising condition should consult with their healthcare provider if they have questions or develop symptoms.

If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action.

If you have received only one dose of a measles-containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second vaccine dose.

MMR vaccine rates are high in Virginia, with around 95% of kindergarteners being fully vaccinated against measles. This helps prevent major outbreaks of the virus in the Commonwealth. If you have not yet received a measles-containing vaccine, contact your healthcare provider.