Volvo announces more layoffs at three locations, including NRV plant

DUBLIN, Va. – Volvo Group North America informed their workers on Thursday that hundreds of employees are being laid off at three different locations, the company confirmed in a statement to 10 News.

The company cited market uncertainty about freight rates and demand, possible regulatory changes, and the impact of tariffs as primary reasons for the layoffs.

Three locations will be facing layoffs as a result:

250-350 people at our Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations in Macungie, PA

250-350 people at our Volvo Trucks New River Valley Operations in Dublin

50-100 people at our Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown, MD

“We regret having to take this action, but we need to align production with reduced demand for our vehicles.” Janie Coley, Director of Public Relations

In February, the company laid off approximately 180 people at its Dublin location, which is less than the 250-350 that were initially expected. This new set of layoffs will result in approximately 430 to 530 people in total being laid off at the NRV location.