Christiansburg massage therapist arrested and charged with sexual battery

Tags: Christiansburg, Massage Therapist, Crime
Anthon Otis Hayes (Courtesy of Christiansburg PD) (CPD2025)

Christiansburg officials announced Monday that a 55-year-old massage therapist was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

According to officials, Anthony Hayes, of Christiansburg, is charged with 4 counts of class one misdemeanor sexual battery.

The Christiansburg Police Department received multiple complaints of inappropriate sexual contact during massage appointments at Pampered Healing Massage Therapy and Day Spa located in the 100 block of Arbor Drive.

An investigation revealed Hayes to be the massage therapist in each of the complaints. He is currently being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

