Christiansburg massage therapist arrested and charged with sexual battery

Christiansburg officials announced Monday that a 55-year-old massage therapist was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

According to officials, Anthony Hayes, of Christiansburg, is charged with 4 counts of class one misdemeanor sexual battery.

Recommended Videos

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The Christiansburg Police Department received multiple complaints of inappropriate sexual contact during massage appointments at Pampered Healing Massage Therapy and Day Spa located in the 100 block of Arbor Drive.

An investigation revealed Hayes to be the massage therapist in each of the complaints. He is currently being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail with no bond.