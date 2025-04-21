Roanoke Catholic Church hosts mass in honor of Pope Francis

ROANOKE, Va. – Today, St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church hosted a mass to honor the Pope’s memory on Easter Monday.

During the service, the church displayed a picture of Pope Francis as a tribute. Former Pastor Kevin Beaton spoke about the importance of unity and charity within the church during this time of loss.

“Thank God that the one that we believe was the head of the church. He completes this time in the liturgical year, the holiest time of our year, the time of the resurrection.” Kevin Beaton, former pastor

Beaton also noted that Pope Francis’s death begins a time of transition for the Catholic Church. While plans for Francis’ funeral haven’t been announced, the community continues to remember his legacy.