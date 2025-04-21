VDOT promoting safe driving with National Work Zone Awareness Week

(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

The Virginia Department of Transportation is promoting safe driving from April 21 to April 25 with National Work Zone Awareness Week. This year’s theme is “Respect the zone, so we all get home.”

VDOT promotes Work Zone Awareness Week every year to help encourage safe driving, specifically through work zones. According to the Department, most work zone deaths are motorists traveling through the work zone, as opposed to the workers themselves.

VDOT listed the following points that both new and experienced drivers should be aware of when traveling through a work zone:

Work zones are a sign to slow down.

If you see the orange work zone warning signs, be alert for changing road conditions ahead.

Eliminate distractions and stay aware of your surroundings at all times.

Follow Virginia’s phone down and move over laws.